Jagan's cabinet sworn-in, CM hikes salary of ASHA workers

Amaravati, June 8: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday asserted his government is committed to providing honest and effective administration. Jagan Reddy took oath on May 30, but his 25-ministers cabinet took oath of office today. AP Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath to Jagan's new cabinet.

On Friday, the CM said that he would run the government with five deputy CMs.The 5 deputies of Jagan would be from different communities, he had said.

Soon after formally assuming charge of his office at the state secretariat here, Jagan signed a file enhancing the monthly salary of ASHA (social health activists) workers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000. He also promised the government employees that his Cabinet, in its first meeting on June 10, would take decisions on granting interim relief and on scrapping Contributory Pension Scheme.

State Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Director General of Police (in-charge) Gautam Sawang and a host of YSR Congress leaders and secretariat employees greeted the chief minister on the occasion.

Later, the chief minister addressed a meeting of all government secretaries and heads of departments where he outlined his party's electoral promises and his priorities. "People have elected this government with a lot of faith. Their aspirations will become a reality only if the officials co-operate fully. I am hopeful that you all will work towards that," Jagan told the bureaucrats.

The YSR Congress party's election manifesto should be the guide for the administration, he said. He also underlined his commitment for zero-corruption in administration and stressed on the need for transparency. "That's the reason I have proposed setting up of a judicial commission for awarding government contracts. I am committed to giving an honest and effective government," he added.

Reddy led his YSR Congress Party to a thumping victory in the assembly elections. In the assembly elections, the YSR Congress emerged victorious in 151 constituencies of the total 175 in the state.

