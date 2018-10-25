Jagan Reddy stabbed: Who is responsible since the incident took place in airport? Andhra CM Naidu

Bengaluru, Oct 25: Hours after the attack on YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Thursday hit out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and Telangana Rashtra Samithi for "conspiring" against his government and trying to destabilise the state.

"These are the dramas being played by the Centre and the Telangana government. They are trying to destabilise the state since we have been demanding justice by implementing the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. We will not tolerate their conspiracies," Naidu told a press conference late Thursday.

Hitting out at the Centre, Naidu said the attack took place in the VIP lounge in the afternoon and maintained that the state government had no jurisdiction over it. He said,''If the incident took place outside airport then it might have been the responsibility of state government but airport comes under the central government. Then who is responsible?.''

Naidu also questioned,''The injured person immediately left for Hyderabad. How can investigation be done in neighbouring state? Attacker had written a letter against state government, he had erected flexes as a fan (of Jagan). How should this be understood?''.

Earlier in the day, a youth attacked YSR Congress Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday afternoon. Jagan suffered a minor injury on the shoulder. Later, the airport staff immediately got him first aid. Security officials have detained the attacker, who is a waiter in the airport canteen.

The attacker is identified as Jaripalli Srinivas, a dalit and native of Thaniyalapalli near Amalapuram in East Godavari district, adjoining Visakhapatnam. He was working with Fusion Foods restaurant at the airport. While serving tea to Jagan he went close to him asking if the party would win 160 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. He suddenly picked up a small knife from his pocket and tried to stab him.