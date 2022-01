Jagan Reddy govt forms 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh: Check list

First Omicron case detected in Andhra Pradesh, overall tally rises to 36

Hyderabad, Jan 26: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) government added 13 new districts in the state under the AP Districts Formation Act, Section 3(5).

The new districts include Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR District, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Annamayya and Sri Balaji district.

The names of the existing 13 districts include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapuram, Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor.

The last time a new district was formed in undivided Andhra Pradesh was in 1979, with the constitution of Vizianagram district.

Srikakulam - Srikakulam

Vizianagaram - Vizianagaram

Manyam Dist - Parvathipuram (new)

Alluri Sitharama Raju District - Paderu (new)

Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam

Anakapalli - Anakapalli (new)

Kakinada - Kakinada (new)

Kona Seema - Amalapuram (new)

East Godavari - Rajamahendravaram

West Godavari - Bheemavaram

Eluru - Eluru (new)

Krishna - Machilipatnam

NTR District - Vijayawada (new)

Guntur - Guntur

Bapatla - Bapatla (new)

Palnadu - Narsaraopeta (new)

Prakasam - Ongole

SPS Nellore - Nellore

Kurnool - Kurnool

Nandyal - Nandyal (new)

Ananthapuram - Ananthapuram

Sri Satyasai District - Puttaparthy (new)

YSR Kadapa - Kadapa

Annamayya District - Rayachoty (new)

Chittoor - Chittoor

Sri Balaji Dist. - Tirupati (new)

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 13:19 [IST]