Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed on arm at Vizag airport

Vizag, Oct 25: YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy was stabbed by a man posing to be his supporter at Vizag airport on Thursday.

According to reports, the perpetrator attacked Jagan inside VIP lounge while taking selfie. Jagan received minor injury on his left arm and was given first aid at the airport.

Jagan was on his way to Hyderabad. The assailant hasn't been identified yet.

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed on his arm by unidentified assailant at Visakhapatnam Airport today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lUmmMiaQCi — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

More details awaited.