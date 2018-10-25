  • search

Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed on arm at Vizag airport

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vizag, Oct 25: YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy was stabbed by a man posing to be his supporter at Vizag airport on Thursday.

    Jagan Mohan Reddy attacked at Vizag airport
    YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy

    According to reports, the perpetrator attacked Jagan inside VIP lounge while taking selfie. Jagan received minor injury on his left arm and was given first aid at the airport. 

    Jagan was on his way to Hyderabad. The assailant hasn't been identified yet.

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    jagan mohan reddy vishakhapatnam andhra pradesh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue