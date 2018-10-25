Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed on arm, attacker is a waiter at Vizag airport

Vizag, Oct 25: Police has identified the man who attacked YSR Congress Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vizag airport on Thursday.

Police told news agency ANI, "The attacker has been identified as Srinu who is working as a waiter at the airport lounge. He is from East Godavari district. The attacker has been taken into custody."

According to reports, the perpetrator attacked Jagan inside VIP lounge while taking a selfie. Jagan received minor injury on his left arm and was given first aid at the airport. Jagan was on his way to Hyderabad.

Jaganmohan Reddy is undergoing treatment at Omega Hospital in Hyderabad. He tweeted that he is safe, God's grace, love, concern and blessings of people of Andhra will protect him.

YSRCP leader Jaganmohan Reddy is undergoing treat at Omega Hospital in Hyderabad. He was stabbed on arm with a knife by a waiter at Visakhapatnam airport earlier today. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/SrTRtyy7TN — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

Reacting to the incident, Home Minister NC Rajappa, said, "Opposition leader Jaganmohan Reddy was attacked at Visakhapatnam airport today. The attacker has been identified as a worker at the airport. He approached Reddy asking him for a selfie & attacked him. He has been taken into custody&inquiry is underway."

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed on his arm by unidentified assailant at Visakhapatnam Airport today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lUmmMiaQCi — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

Union Civil Aviation Minister, Suresh Prabhu, expressed shock over the incident. He tweeted, "Shocked by the attack on Mr Jagan Reddy, Asked all agencies to investigate the matter thoroughly, including @CISFHQrs.Asked secretary civil aviation to fix responsibility. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack, we will punish the guilty. Investigations are underway, started immediately."

Shocked by attack on Mr Jagan Reddy,Asked all agencies to investigate matter thoroughly,including @CISFHQrs .Asked secretary civil aviation to fix responsibility.I strongly condemn this cowardly attack,we will punish the guilty.Investigations are underway, started immediately — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) October 25, 2018