Jagan Mohan Reddy and family are worth Rs 510 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amaravati, Mar 23: Jagan Mohan Reddy who filed his nomination papers has declared assets to the tune of Rs 375 crore. In his election affidavit, he has also declared his wife's assets to the tune of Rs 124 crore. The liabilities declared are worth Rs 1.2 crore.

In the case of his two daughters the assets are worth Rs 6.5 crore and Rs 4.6 crore. In all Jagan and his family are worth Rs 510 crore as per the election affidavit.

Andhra elections: There is no room for anyone other than 'Family'

Further he has said that there are 31 criminal cases pending against him. These relate to assault and criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, rioting and defamation.

He also mentions that there are seven cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and 11 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In 2014, his affidavit said that his assets were worth Rs 313 crore while his wife's was at Rs 57 crore.

Declaring his source of income, Jagan said that it includes salary as MLA, pension from his MP term, rental income, agriculture and bank interests. He also said that he is in possession of Rs 43,560 in cash.

LS polls 2019: Jagan takes a calculated risk in fielding BCs in unreserved seats

He says that his movable assets are worth over Rs 339 crore, while in the case of his wife it is Rs 92.5 crore. He also says that he has investments in the form of equity shares.