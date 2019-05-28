Jagan calls Chandrababu Naidu, invites for his swearing-in

India

oi-Deepika S

Amaravati, May 28: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday telephoned TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and invited him for his swearing-in ceremony to be held in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on May 30.

With his worst-ever electoral defeat in Andhra Pradesh and losing relevance in national politics, Naidu is facing the biggest challenge of his career.

A leader, whose four-decade-long career saw his political pendulum swinging wildly from left to the right, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief last year exercised even his last option aligning with the Congress. But this time, he ran out of both the options and the luck.

Reddy, whose YSR Congress Party registered a landslide victory in the assembly elections by winning 151 out of 175 seats, ousted the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Andhra Pradesh.

With 22 parliamentary seats under its belt, YSRCP is the fourth largest party in the Lok Sabha.

Jagan has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for his swearing-in ceremony.