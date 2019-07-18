Jadhav is innocent and no forced confession will change this fact: Jaishankar in RS

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 18: Asserting that the ICJ's judgement yesterday in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is vindication of India's position, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that the former Indian Navy officer was illegally detained by Pakistan and awarded death sentence on the basis of fabricated charges.

Jaishankar today briefed Rajya Sabha on the Kulbushan Jadhav judgment. Ruling in favour of India, the International Court of Justice suspended the death sentence awarded to former naval officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"Yesterday's judgment was not just a vindication for India, but for all those who believe in the rule of law, Jaishankar says," Jaishankar said in Parliamement.

ICJ rules in India's favour 15 votes to 1, suspends death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav

"Pakistan had illegally detained Mr. Jadhav and awarded him death sentence on fabricated charges, that too without providing consular access to him. India took the issue with the International Court of Justice to ensure the safety, security and well being of Mr. Jadhav. That body stayed the execution of death penalty as a provisional measure,'' he added.

The ICJ ruled that the Vienna Convention has been violated by Pakistan by denying consular access to Jadhav. India had said that consular access is a basic tenet of the Vienna Convention.

"The ICJ delivered its justice on the Jadhav case yesterday. Significantly, the court unanimously found it had jurisdiction to the matter and by a vote of 15 to one pronounced its verdict on other key issues," Jaishankar said.

Yesterday's judgment was not just a vindication for India, but for all those who believe in the rule of law, the EAM added.

Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: What ICJ ruled in India's favour and what it did not

The ICJ found that Pakistan deprived India the right t communicate and have access to Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation.

"Mr. Jadhav is innocent and no forced confession will change this fact. We once again call upon Pakistan to release and repatriate him forthwith," S Jaishankar said.