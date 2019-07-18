  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jadhav is innocent and no forced confession will change this fact: Jaishankar in RS

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 18: Asserting that the ICJ's judgement yesterday in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is vindication of India's position, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that the former Indian Navy officer was illegally detained by Pakistan and awarded death sentence on the basis of fabricated charges.

    Jaishankar today briefed Rajya Sabha on the Kulbushan Jadhav judgment. Ruling in favour of India, the International Court of Justice suspended the death sentence awarded to former naval officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

    "Yesterday's judgment was not just a vindication for India, but for all those who believe in the rule of law, Jaishankar says," Jaishankar said in Parliamement.

    ICJ rules in India's favour 15 votes to 1, suspends death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav

    "Pakistan had illegally detained Mr. Jadhav and awarded him death sentence on fabricated charges, that too without providing consular access to him. India took the issue with the International Court of Justice to ensure the safety, security and well being of Mr. Jadhav. That body stayed the execution of death penalty as a provisional measure,'' he added.

    The ICJ ruled that the Vienna Convention has been violated by Pakistan by denying consular access to Jadhav. India had said that consular access is a basic tenet of the Vienna Convention.

    "The ICJ delivered its justice on the Jadhav case yesterday. Significantly, the court unanimously found it had jurisdiction to the matter and by a vote of 15 to one pronounced its verdict on other key issues," Jaishankar said.

    Yesterday's judgment was not just a vindication for India, but for all those who believe in the rule of law, the EAM added.

    Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: What ICJ ruled in India's favour and what it did not

    The ICJ found that Pakistan deprived India the right t communicate and have access to Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation.

    "Mr. Jadhav is innocent and no forced confession will change this fact. We once again call upon Pakistan to release and repatriate him forthwith," S Jaishankar said.

    More KULBHUSHAN JADHAV News

    Read more about:

    kulbhushan jadhav s jaishankar detained pakistan death sentence rajya sabha

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue