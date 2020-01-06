Jadavpur University students clash with police in Kolkata

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jan 06: A clash has broken out between students of the Jadavpur University and the West Bengal Police in Kolkata during the former's protest against the JNU violence. Reportedly, the police also lathicharged the students.

Students of the Jadavpur University, activists of the SFI and members of other Left outfits took out a rally protesting against the violence at JNU campus.

A march was also taken out by the BJP on the issue and both the sides came face to face at Sulekha More, leading to a brawl.

Police put up barricades and blocked both the rallies, however, allegedly abuses were hurled and slogans and counter-slogans raised by the two sides.

After repeated attempts to calm the situation, officials said police baton-charged to disperse the rallyists.