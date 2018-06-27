JAC Arts Results 2018: When and where to check

The JAC Arts Results 2018 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The council has already released the result for JAC intermediate examination for Science and Commerce streams on June 7. In the Intermediate results which were released last week, 48.34% students cleared the exam in Science stream and 67.49% students cleared the exam in Commerce stream. The results once declared will be available on

www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

How to check JAC Arts Results 2018:

Go to www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com

or Click on the results link

Enter roll code and roll number

Submit

View Results

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day