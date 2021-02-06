Modi in Bengal, Assam on Sunday to inaugurate, lay foundations of development projects

J P Nadda visits Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in Malda

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Malda, Feb 06: BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday visited the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in West Bengal''s Malda district.

Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to the state ahead of assembly polls, was briefed by top officials about the activities of the institute, which works on basic, strategic and applied research to enhance sustainable productivity, quality and utilisation of subtropical horticultural crops.

"It will certainly receive all cooperation from the Narendra Modi government in its advancement," Nadda told reporters.

West Bengal people will bid 'tata' to Mamata Banerjee, TMC after assembly election 2021: JP Nadda

CISH, a unit of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), had started its journey in 1972 in Malda as Central Mango Research Station.

Nadda said that during his nearly 20-minute visit to the institute, he witnessed the research work undertaken by the authorities for comprehensive horticulture development.

Delhi metro stations to avoid amid farmers Chakka jam | Oneindia News

He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri to the institute during his three-hour-long visit to Malda district, once a stronghold of the Congress, in the run-up to the assembly elections due in April-May.