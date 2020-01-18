J P Nadda set to be elected unopposed as BJP president

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: The announcement of a new BJP president, will be made on January 20. J P Nadda is likely to be elected president of the party, unopposed. He is currently the working president of the BJP.

Nadda took over as the working president after Amit Shah was sworn as Union Home Minister. Nadda will file his nomination papers on January 20, sources have indicated to OneIndia.

For the election of the national president, 50 per cent of the states have to conduct organisational elections. By today nearly 80 per cent of the state units will complete the elections.

Challenge Rahul to speak 10 lines on CAA: Nadda

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Shah and other senior leaders are expected to be present at the January 20 event.