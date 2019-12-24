J'khand poll results: JMM alliance set to form govt, Oppn links BJP's loss to CAA, NRC

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 23: As the results of the Jharkhand Assembly election have been declared for all 81 seats and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD alliance are set to form the government in the state, several opposition parties on Monday linked the mandate as the verdict of the people against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The opposition said that people have demolished BJP's arrogance resulting in its defeat to local issues and "internal strife" in the state.

The JMM's working president Hemant Soren, the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, said with the electoral mandate, a new chapter begins which will prove to be a milestone.

Soren won Dumka assembly constituency by a margin of 13,188 votes and Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 25,740 votes.

According to the Election Commission, JMM has won 30 seats, Congress 16 and BJP got 25 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Soren told PTI that the opposition partners will meet to chalk out the strategy for the future.

The Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance's victory in the state assembly polls was of "extreme contemporary importance" and asserted that the people have defeated the BJP's attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines.

Meanwhile, outgoing Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das took responsibility for the electoral verdict, saying it was his defeat and not of the BJP, as per PTI report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Soren for the victory and extended his best wishes to the alliance.

Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah tweeted after his party lost power in the state polls, he wrote that BJP respects the mandate of voters and also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for giving the BJP a chance to govern the state for five years.

J'khand people defeated BJP's attempts to divide society on religious lines: Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader P Chidambaram said the BJP is not unbeatable and urged opposition parties to join forces against the ruling saffron party.

The West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee congratulated Soren saying that people have faith that he would fulfil their aspirations.