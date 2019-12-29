J'khand CM Hemant Soren Cabinet's decision to drop all cases against tribals in Pathagadi movement

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Ranchi, Dec 29: After hours being sworn-in, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM alliance government announced its first cabinet decision late Sunday evening to dismiss all cases against tribal peoples in connection with the 2017 Pathalgadi movement.

Through a tweet by Information and Public Relations department (IPRD), the government has stated that its council of ministers had opposed amendments to the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and the Santhal Paragana Tenancy (SPT) Act, as reported.

Both these Acts protect tribal peoples' land rights. This haas also withdrawn all sedition cases filed as a result of massive protests against the state government.

This decision by the Jharkhand government indicates that new Chief Minister Hemant Soren is aware of the discontent among tribal mass over cases lodged against them and also has decided to address their issues on a priority basis.

Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand

The 44-year-old JMM working president Hemant Soren on Sunday sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand at Morhabadi Ground in the state. Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren, in the presence of senior political leaders and chief ministers from across states.