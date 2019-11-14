J’khand Assesmly polls: Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners

Ranchi, Nov 14: The Congress party on Thursday issued a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Polls which will start from 30 November and end on 20 December 2019. Congress Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi are among the star campaigners.

This year the Jharkhand will elect it's 81 members of Legislative Assembly. The result will be declared on 23rd December 2019.

Reportedly, the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly term will end on December 27, 2019.

In this state assembly polls, Congress will contest in 31 seats out of 81 seats and BJP will contest in alliance with the AJSU.

Earlier, on Monday Congress announced its third list of 19 candidates and November 10 BJP released it's first list of 52 candidates.

Congress party issues a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi among the star campaigners. The state undergoes elections on 30th November. pic.twitter.com/WxG8ZZVwWt — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

Jharkhand in the 2019 Assembly polls will vote in five phases followed with the results on 23rd December 2019.

Other parties like RJD who will contest on 7 seats, JMM here has the largest part of the alliance share, it will contest elections on 43 seats.