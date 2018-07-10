  • search

J&K: Two terrorists killed, 50 injured in post encounter clash

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Thailand cave rescue: All 13 rescued
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, July 10: 50 persons were injured after security forces opened fire on the protesters at Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The clash took place near the encounter site where two terrorists were killed and a security personnel was injured earlier today.

    J&K: Youth killed, 50 injured in Army vs stone-pelter clash

    The father of one of the local terrorist died of cardiac arrest after rumours that his son was trapped in the house surrounded by the forces. Earlier in the day a gun battle broke out at the Kundallan area after a cordon and search operation was launched. However an encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. A jawan was injured in the exchange of fire.

    During the encounter a large number of civilians rushed to the spot and started pelting stones.

    Three civilians including a 16 year old girl were killed after the Army opened fire on stone pelters in South Kashmir's Redwani village last year. The trouble began when the Army launched a search operation for terrorists. The security forces had information about the presence of four terrorists in the Redwani area. However during the operations a scuffle broke out with the locals following a mob appeared on the streets and began pelting stones.

    For Breaking News and Instant Updates
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed

    Read more about:

    indian army stone pelters jammu and kashmir security forces injured encounter

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue