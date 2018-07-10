J&K: Two terrorists killed, 50 injured in post encounter clash

Srinagar, July 10: 50 persons were injured after security forces opened fire on the protesters at Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The clash took place near the encounter site where two terrorists were killed and a security personnel was injured earlier today.

The father of one of the local terrorist died of cardiac arrest after rumours that his son was trapped in the house surrounded by the forces. Earlier in the day a gun battle broke out at the Kundallan area after a cordon and search operation was launched. However an encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. A jawan was injured in the exchange of fire.

During the encounter a large number of civilians rushed to the spot and started pelting stones.

Three civilians including a 16 year old girl were killed after the Army opened fire on stone pelters in South Kashmir's Redwani village last year. The trouble began when the Army launched a search operation for terrorists. The security forces had information about the presence of four terrorists in the Redwani area. However during the operations a scuffle broke out with the locals following a mob appeared on the streets and began pelting stones.