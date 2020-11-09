J&K: ‘Youth have no option left but to pick up arms', says Mehbooba Mufti

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Nov 09: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti on Monday made a controversial statement when she suggested that the youth in the Kashmir Valley have no option left but to pick up arms.

Addressing the press conference, Mufti said militancy has gone up ever since the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was first put under President's rule and then bifurcated after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

'Militancy has increased in their tenure. 10-15 youth are together joining militancy from each village," she suggested.

On the abrogation of Article 370, Mufti said, Article 370 was there to save the Dogra culture so that it doesn't disappear anywhere. Whether it is the flag of the country or the flag of Jammu and Kashmir, it was given to us by the Constitution. They (BJP) took away that flag from us on August 5, 2019.''

Mufti also lauded the RJD chief and Mahagathbandhan's CM face in the Bihar elections, Tejaswi Yadav, and said, "I would like to congratulate Tejashwi Yadav. He set the right narrative in the election."