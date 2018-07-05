J&K: Viral video shows college students not standing up during national anthem at a varsity function

Srinagar, July 5: A video, where several college students were seen remaining seated when the national anthem--Jana Gana Mana--was being played at a function in a university in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The incident happened during the convocation ceremony of Central University of Kashmir, reported ANI.

You can watch the video below posted by ANI on Twitter:

#CORRECTION: #WATCH Some students of Central University of Kashmir stay seated during the Indian national anthem at convocation ceremony (4.07.18) https://t.co/exegoNPT3S — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

It was not that all the students refused to stand up during the playing of the national anthem. While many stood up and sang Jana Gana Mana, a few could be seen in the video remaining seated.

The incident has already created a mini-storm as many have accused the students of disrespecting the national anthem.

Last year, a similar incident took place, when two students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir were booked for disrespecting the national anthem.

In the last few years, furore over the national anthem has hit the headlines several times. The issue over playing of the national anthem before the beginning of a film in movie theatres has also created several controversies.

While a section supports the rule of the government to play the national anthem in theatres, others say it's an act of forcing patriotism among the citizens.

