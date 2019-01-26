J&K: Two terrorists killed near Srinagar

  • search
    Srinagar, Jan 26: The security forces on Saturday gunned down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Khonmoh. The began in the wee hours of morning today.

    On January 23, at least three terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

    The killing of the three terrorists on January 23 ensured that Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir became the first district in the state to become terrorist free.

    [J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire at four locations in Poonch, Rajouri]

    On Wednesday three terrorists identified as Suhaib Farooq, Mohsin Mushtaq and Nasir Amhad Darzi of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba were killed in an encounter with security forces. All of them were dreaded terrorists, who had a long history of terror and crime. There were several terror cases registered against them.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 9:11 [IST]
