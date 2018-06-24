J&K: Two LeT terrorists killed, one surrenders in Kulgam

Two terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday. One terrorist surrendered before the security forces.

One of the terrorists who was killed has been identified as LeT's divisional commander Shakoor Ahmad Dar. Dar was one of the 21 militants on the hit list of the security forces that has been prepared as part of a fresh military offensive aimed at destroying the leadership and organizing capabilities of terror outfits all across Kashmir, said reports.

"Reportedly two terrorists killed so far..Third terrorist surrenders with arms/ammunition to Police/SF," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Shesh Paul Vaid.

Internet services have been suspended in Kulgam district, reported ANI.

The encounter began this afternoon at a village in Kulgam as Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the CRPF and the Army, were carrying out operations to clear a national highway ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, beginning June 28, PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

An operation was launched in J&K's Kulgam earlier today during which two top LeT terrorists were killed and one terrorist was arrested who had laid down his arms: SP Pani, IGP Kashmir on Kulgam encounter pic.twitter.com/LfXkWodd6l — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2018

On Friday, four terrorists reportedly affiliated to Islamic State J&K were gunned down by security forces. The terrorists have been identified as Dawood Ahmad Sofi, Majid Manzoor Dar, Aadil Rehman Bhat & Mohammad Ashraf Itoo. Also, incriminating material and huge quantity of ammunition were seized from the site of encounter.

