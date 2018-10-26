J&K: Two terrorists killed in Sopore, one soldier martyred

Srinagar, Oct 26: Two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area on Friday (October 26) while one soldier was martyred.

Reports say that 10 terrorists have been killed in the last 48 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday (October 25), two terrorist were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Athoora, Kheri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The security forces on Wednesday (October 24) gunned down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam region.

On Sunday (October 21), three terrorists who were hiding in a residential house were killed by the security forces in Larro area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, two terrorists were gunned down when they tried to attack the police in the Kralhaar area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.