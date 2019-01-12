J&K: Two terrorists killed in gunfight in Kulgam

  • search
    Srinagar, Jan 12: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Katapora area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

    Clashes between stone-throwing youth and security forces have started near the site of the gunfight. Security forces are using tear smoke to drive away the protestors.

    Terrorists

    According to the reports, one of the terrorists killed in the encounter could be Zeenat Ul Islam, the longest surviving militant active since 2015 in Valley.

    He is among the top most wanted terrorists in the Valley. He had joined Lashkar-e-Taiba in 2015 and then joined the Hizbul Mujahideen. Now, he is the commander of Al Badr, which is a terrorist group operating in the Jammu Kashmir region.

    Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Katapora village following information about the presence of terrorists.

    Mobile internet services have been suspended in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

    Read more about:

    srinagar jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 22:22 [IST]
