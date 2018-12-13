Home News India J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla

J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Dec 13: Two terrorists were killed on Thursday in a gun battle with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that the militants opened fire at the security forces, leading to an encounter. Mobile internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure.

Earlier on November 25, Security forces killed six militants in Kaplan Batagund area of Shopian district. In the gunfight, Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani was martyred. He was once a part of the terror module in Kashmir but later he gave up the gun and became a counter-insurgent. Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani later joined the Territorial Army.

In another encounter, two militants of the terror group Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed, while the one killed in Pulwama belonged to the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, an ISIS offshoot.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir around midnight after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area. The neautralised terrorists were identified as Ajaz Ahmad Makroo and Waris Ahmad Malik.

On the other hand, a militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in an encounter at Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama district. He had been identified as Shakir Hassan Dar of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind headed by Zakir Musa, a police spokesman was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Dar was involved in militancy since 2015, he had further informed.