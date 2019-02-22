J&K: Two terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter, arms and ammunition recovered

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 22: Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday. This comes amid severed ties between India and Pakistan, in the wake of Pulwama terror attack that claimed lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore, in north Kashmir, acting on specific information about the presence of militants there, police said.

The militants fired at the search party, leading to a gunfight. Two militants have been killed, a police official said, adding the operation was going on. The identity of the militants was yet to be ascertained.