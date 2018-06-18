English

J&K: Four terrorists killed in Bandipora encounter, heavy firing underway

    A day after Ramzan ceasefire ended, four terrorists were killed after a gunfight broke out during the ongoing forces' operation launched by Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday.

    According to Global News Service, the gunfight broke out between the terrorists and the joint team of army's 14 RR, 22 RR, 52 RR, 18 RR, 28 RR, 27 RR, 31 RR, army's 3 Para Commandos and special team of air force in the dense forest area of Panar.

    Confirming the incident, a police officer said that the four terrorists were killed in the operation.

    Earlier on June 14, two terrorists and an army jawan was killed in the operation. The operation was launched on June 9 when the terroristsand the government forces exchanged brief gunfire in Raynar forests adjacent to Panar area.

    Earlier on Monday, the government of India has called off the cessation of proactive counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, or the internal ceasefire in Kashmir. This shouldn't surprise anyone as this was a ceasefire waiting to collapse. The ceasefire had no ownership, nor was there a well-thought out pathway to peace or dialogue in Kashmir.

