J&K: Two terrorists gunned down in Bandipora; Arms recovered

India

By Vishal S

Srinagar, Nov 11: The security forces reportedly gunned down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora region during the wee hours of Monday.

The terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire with the security forces, said reports.

A cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained, ANI reported.

On November 3, the Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Sheri Kishtwar. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

On November 2, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested in a joint operation of the Indian Army and J&K Police. He was nabbed during a cordon search operation in the outskirts of Sopore by a team of Kashmir Police and 22 Rashtriya Rifles. The arrested individual was identified as Danish Channa and is said to be affiliated to the Lashkar outfit.

Terror activities have risen in the last three weeks or so.

On October 29, terrorists targeted a non-local labourer and shot him in the leg when he was in his residence in Kulgam.

On October 28, terrorists shot dead a truck driver, a resident of Katra in Udhampur district, in J&K's Anantnag.

On October 12, five people were injured after the terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. All the injured were civilians.