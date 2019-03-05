  • search
    Tral encounter: Two terrorists gunned down, 1 civilian injured; Combing ops underway

    Srinagar, Mar 5: A gunbattle is said to be underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area between the security forces and the terrorists on Tuesday. Two terrorist have been killed and the exchange of fire has now stopped. One civilian is also said to be injured. He was caught in crossfire between the forces and the terrprosts.

    Active operations have ended, but combing operations are still on, said a News 18 report.

    The encounter began around 7 am this morning. Reports say that two terrorists were holed up when the gunbattle began. They were holed up in a house and firring at the security forces.

    There have been at least three major skirmished between the forces and the terrorists in Kashmir since India carried out a pre-emptive stike on JeM base in Pakistan's Balakot of February 26.

    [J&K: Army camp attacked by terrorists in Shopian, police retaliate]

    Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Babgund area of J&K's Handwara on March 3. The gunbattle went on for almost three days. The death toll of the security forces was five. The encounter began on Friday (March 1) morning when security forces launched a search operation in the area in north Kashmir, following information about presence of militants there

    Terrorists on Saturday (March 2) evening launched an attack on a camp of the 44 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) in Nagbal in Shopian district. Police were alerted immediately, who retaliated and fired back.

    The fresh encounters came amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, the subsequent anti-terror operation by India and Pakistan Air Force's attempt to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

