J&K: Two policemen injured in grenade attack in Pulwama

Two policemen were injured on Thursday due to an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The incident happened around 10:40 am when the terrorist lobbed a grenade on police station located in Pulwama.

Following the incident, the government forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the attackers soon.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least five people, including an Army jawan and two teenagers, were killed and more than 100 others were injured during an anti-terror operation at Khudwani village in South Kashmir's Kulgam district and subsequent civilian protests across the valley. Meanwhile, the three civilians who were killed were identified as Sarjeel Ahmad, 28, Bilal Ahmad Tantray 16, Faisal Ilahi, 14, and Aijaz Ahmad Palla, 30, all from south Kashmir

The terrorists were identified by cops as Muhammad Azad Pala, Bilal Ahmed and Suhail Ahmed Dar from Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Thousands of people participated in the funeral of the civilians killed in the crossfire. The three LeT terrorists, who had escaped, later resurfaced at the encounter site after security forces withdrew the cordon.

