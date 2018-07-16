  • search

J&K: 2 cop injured after terrorists fire upon police post outside NC leader's home in Pulwama

    Srinagar, July 16: Two policemen were injured after terrorists fired upon police post outside National Conference leader Gh Muhadin's house in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

    J&K: Two policemen injured after terrorists fire upon police post

    According to Jammu and Kashmir police, based on initial probe Zahoor Thokar group of Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit is involved in it.

    Terrorists fired at the car of Mohiuddin at Murran in South Kashmir, however, the NC leader escaped unhurt in the attack.

    The NC leader's two personal security officers (PSOs) were critically injured in the attack and the militants decamped with two rifles. The injured has been referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment.

    jammu and kashmir terrorists national conference srinagar police

