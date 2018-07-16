  • search

J&K: Cop martyred as terrorists attack NC leader in Pulwama

    Srinagar, July 16: Terrorists attacked a former lawmaker of the National Conference in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. A police guard was killed in the attack, while another was injured in the incident.

    The terrorists decamped with two service rifles of the policemen. The police suspect that the attack was launched by the Hizbul Mujahideen in order to snatch the weapons.

    The former lawmaker, Ghulam Mohiuddin was travelling in his private vehicle along with his guards when terrorists launched the attack. The terrorists fired at the vehicle first before stopping it near Mohiuddiin's native village in Muran.

    The martyred police personnel has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad, a resident of Harwan, Srinagar.

    jammu and kashmir terrorists national conference srinagar police

