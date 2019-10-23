J&K: Two overground workers of Hizbul arrested in Kishtwar

Jammu, Oct 23: Two over ground workers (OGWs) of Hizbul Mujahideen, including the brother of top Hizbul terrorist Jehangir Saroori, were arrested by the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

As part of the ongoing operation against terrorists and their supporters in the state, police raided a place in Kishtwar hills and arrested the two OGWs on Tuesday night, they said.

They have been identified as Abdul Kareen, brother of Hizbul terrorist Amin Bhat alias Jehangir Saroori, and Danish Naseer of Dacchan belt, they said. 12 terrorists and their supporters have already been arrested as part of the operation.

On October 3, four overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were arrested during a "search operation" Kishtwar district. A police officer had then told PTI that the terror network of Hizbul was cracked and the operation to nab more people involved in the revival of terrorism in twin districts of Doda-Kishtwar was underway.

In June this year, two over-ground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested and a live grenade was recovered from Anantnag.

