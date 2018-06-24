English

J&K: Two over the ground Hizbul Mujahideen workers arrested, grenade recovered

    Two over-ground workers of terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested and a live grenade was recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday, said reports.

    The two have been identified as Amin Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Charligund Awantipora and Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chechikot Awantipora.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Police investigation revealed that they were assisting terrorist Hamad Khan in Tral area. They were involved in the grenade attack at Goriwan Chowk in the Bijbehara area on May 23 this year in which 10 civilians were injured, PTI report quoted police as saying.

    A joint naka (checkpoint) was established by police and the Army at Tulkhan crossing on the new national highway in south Kashmir, a police spokesperson said. During checking, two persons were found roaming suspiciously, he said.

    The naka party apprehended them tactfully and during their search, a live grenade was recovered, the spokesperson said.

    The spokesperson said the police have registered a case in the matter and further investigation is underway.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 20:25 [IST]
