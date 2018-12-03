J&K: Two JeM terror modules busted, 10 arrested

Srinagar, Dec 3: The Jammu and Kashmir has reportedly busted two modules of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and arrested 10 people associated with the banned outfit.

While one module was busted in Tral area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir, the other was busted in Khrew area of Pampore, reported ANI.

Four people were nabbed after the JeM module at Tral was busted. These four have been identified as - Younis Nabi Naik, a resident of Pinglish, Fayaz Ahmad Wani, a resident of Reshipora, Riyaz Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Nigeenpora and Bilal Ahmad Rather, a resident of Hafoo Nigeenpora. Reoprts say that these individuals may have been involved in carrying out terror attacks in Tral.

In another module that was busted in Pampore, six indiviuals, suspected to be associated with JeM have been apprehended. These six have been identified as - JA Parray, a resident of Bethan Khrew, YB Wani, a resident of Babapora Khrew, TY Lone, a resident of Khrew, RA Bhat, a resident of Sharshali Khrew, JA Khanday, a resident of Khrew and Imran Nazir, a resident Mandakpaul Naimsaab Khrew, reported ANI.

In November, a woman was arrested by the security agencies in Kashmir for allegedly luring youth through the social media into terrorism. The police said that the lady identified Shazia was mainly recruiting for the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

JeM is one of the most dangerous terrorist outfits operating in Kashmir. JeM, headed by Maulana Masood Azhar and run by his brother, Maulana Abdul Rauf Asghar, is capable of striking big. The Jaish headed by Maulana Masood Azhar was founded in 2000. However after making a deadly start in the Valley, it had become dormant for long. It is since the Pathankot attack that we have begun to witness that the group has been raising its ugly head once again.