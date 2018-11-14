  • search

J&K: Two Hizbul terrorists arrested from Pulwama

By
    Srinagar, Nov 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday (November 14) said that two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been arrested from Awantipora region in the state's Pulwama district. An ANI report, quoting Jammu and Kashmir Police, states that a cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered.

    Representational Image

    Also Read | How Jaish-e-Mohammad went from dormant to most lethal in the Valley

    On November 4, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Khudpora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

    Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are two of the most active terrorist groups in Kashmir region. A OneIndia report published on November 1 says that the Hizbul Mujahideen is a terror group by numbers, but the most lethal group operating in the Valley today is the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The Hizbul has anything between 200 to 300 operatives in comparison to 40 to 50 that the Jaish has.

    Also Read | Army deserter among 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in J&K encounter

    An Intelligence Bureau official had explained to OneIndia that the Hizbul was a fading outfit, brought back to life by a social media campaign by slain commander of the outfit, Burhan Wani. This went on to become a fad and their presence became restricted largely to the social media through which they indulged in propaganda.

    jammu and kashmir kashmir hizbul mujahideen

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 12:56 [IST]
