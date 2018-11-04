J&K: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 4: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian's Khudpora village.

The two slain terrorists have been identified as Mohd Irfan Bhat of Hizbul Mujahideen & Shahid Mir.

Meanwhile, two terrorists managed to escape. Arms and ammunition were also recovered.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Khudpora area on Saturday evening following information about presence of some terrorists there, a J&K Police official said.

