Two dreaded Hizbul terrorists killed in an encounter at J&K

Jammu, Nov 29: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday killed two terrorists in an encounter between security forces & terrorists in Khrew area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorists have been identified as Adnan Ahmad Lone alias Uqab, a resident of Braw Bandina and Adil Bilal Bhat alias Umair Al Hizbi, a resident of Malangpora.

Both were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

As per police records, Adnan Lone was known as district commander of Pulwama of the Hizbul Mujahideen. Both of them were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

Adnan Lone as per Police records was one of the top commanders of HM and had a long history of terror crime records since 2015. He was a close associate of militant commander Reyaz Naikoo and had escaped from encounter site at Srinagar earlier.

Several terror cases were registered against him.

Similarly Adil Bhat being a close associate of Reyaz Naikoo was also involved in several terror crimes. Among several other terror offences he also figured in killing of H C Ashiq Hussain at Awantipora in October 2017.

No collateral damage took place during the encounter. The state police, along with the security forces, had launched a cordon and search operation in Khrew during wee hours after receiving credible information.

More than 25 militants, including top commanders of terror groups, have been killed by security so far this month in different operations in the state.