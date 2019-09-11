J&K: Top LeT terrorist who was involved in attack on a merchant's family gunned down

Srinagar, Sep 11: The security forces on Wednesday gunned down a a top terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, said reports. Two police personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire.

The terrorist has been identified as Asif who was involved in many shooting incidents and attacks, reports said while quoting sources. Asif is beleived to be one of the three terrorists, the other two being Sajad Mir and Mudassir Pandith, who were giving instructions to 8 over ground workers (OGWs) of the Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT) to spread discord in the Valley.

According to reports, Asif was responsible for recent shootout and injuries to three family members of a fruit trader in Sopore. The injured also included a young girl Asma Jan. He was also responsible for shooting at a migrant labour Shafi Alam in Sopore

On Monday, a joint team of Jammu & Kashmir Police and othter security forces arrested eight persons over ground workers (OGWs) of the Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT). The arrested individuals were identified as - Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib, and Showkat Ahmad Mir.

They were taking instructions from three active LeT terrorists - Sajad Mir (alias Haidar), Asif Maqbool Bhat and Mudassir Pandith.

"Three LeT terrorists Sajad Mir, alias Haidar, Asif Maqbool Bhatan and Mudassir Pandith were involved in the attack on the fruit merchants family and on a migrant labourer in the area," the Tribune quoted Sopore Superintendent of Police as saying.

"Sajad has been active from 2016 and heading the local LeT module that has been involved in series of attacks and issuing threats to the locals," he further said.

Security forces are on high alert in the Valley in the wake of intelligence inputs that Pakistan-based terrorist outfit (LeT) is planning to carry out attacks.

A few days ago, two Pakistani terrorists were arrested by the Army while they were attempting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir. Nazneen Khokhar (25) and Khaleel Ahmed Kayani (36) were nabbed by army troops from the upper reaches of Gulmarg last week and being interrogated.