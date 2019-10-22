  • search
    J&K: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter in Awantipora

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 22: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama region. The terrorists had killed two brothers who belonged to the Gujjar community in Kashmir in August, the senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

    

    According to DGP Dilbagh Singh, the terrorists belonged to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

    Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter and security forces are carrying out search operations in the area.

    This comes hours after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district and resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in which two civilians were injured. The shelling stopped at around 2 pm.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 23:32 [IST]
