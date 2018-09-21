  • search

J&K: Three terrorists killed in Bandipora encounter

By
    Srinagar, Sep 21: Three more terrorists killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, that started yesterday afternoon. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter last night. An Army official said while one militant was killed on Thursday, the body of another militant was recovered this morning.

    "Two militants have been killed in the Bandipora operation," the official said. He said the identity and the group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

    The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in forests of Sumlar area in north Kashmir on Thursday following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

    The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces' positions. The operation is underway, the official said.

    bandipora india encounter jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 19:23 [IST]
