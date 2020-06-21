  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Srinagar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Three militants gunned down in encounter in Srinagar; mobile Internet suspended

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Sunday.

    J&K: Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

    "#ZadibalEncounterUpdate: Third #terrorist killed. Search operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

    ''Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Srinagar; mobile Internet services suspended as precautionary measure.'' Officials said.

    The encounter between terrorists and security forces had erupted after a cordon and search operation was launched by joint troops of CRPF Valley QAT (Quick Action Team), 115 Bn, 28Bn CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police in Zadibal and Zoonimar Pozwalpora localities following inputs about their presence in the areas.

    This is the second encounter in Srinagar in the just over a month.

    More SRINAGAR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir srinagar encounter

    Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue