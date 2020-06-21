J&K: Three militants gunned down in encounter in Srinagar; mobile Internet suspended

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 21: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Sunday.

"#ZadibalEncounterUpdate: Third #terrorist killed. Search operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

''Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Srinagar; mobile Internet services suspended as precautionary measure.'' Officials said.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces had erupted after a cordon and search operation was launched by joint troops of CRPF Valley QAT (Quick Action Team), 115 Bn, 28Bn CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police in Zadibal and Zoonimar Pozwalpora localities following inputs about their presence in the areas.

This is the second encounter in Srinagar in the just over a month.