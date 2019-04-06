  • search
    J&K: Terrorists shoot dead an Army personnel in Sopore

    Srinagar, Apr 6: Terrorists on Saturday reportedly shot dead an Indian Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. The personnel has been identified as Mohammed Rafi Yatoo and he was shot dead in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

    The gunmen fired upon Yatoo at his home in Warpora at around 5:25 PM, said reports.

    Representational Image

    On April 3, terrorists shot at PDP worker Abdul Majeed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

    On March 30, terrorists shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. The incident took place at Main Chowk in Baramulla. The victim was a chemist by profession.

    On March 27, terrorists shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. The incident took place at Kachdoora village in south Kashmir's Shopian district. The victim has been identified as one Tanveer Ahmed Dar, 24-years-old, from Bemnipora. Dar was fired upon by masked gunmen near Masjid Noor at Kachdoora village this afternoon

    On March 19, a 25-year-old man was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district of J&K. The terrorists fired upon Mohsin Wani near his residence in Reshipora area of Tral in the south Kashmir. Wani succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 18:48 [IST]
