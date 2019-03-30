J&K: Terrorists shoot dead a civilian in Baramulla

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Mar 30: Terrorists on Saturday shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. The incident took place at Main Chowk in Baramulla.

The motive behind the attack is not known as yet. The victim was a chemist by profession, as per reports.

On Wednesday (March 27), terrorists shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. The incident took place at Kachdoora village in south Kashmir's Shopian district. The victim has been identified as one Tanveer Ahmed Dar, 24-years-old, from Bemnipora. Dar was fired upon by masked gunmen near Masjid Noor at Kachdoora village this afternoon

On March 19, a 25-year-old man was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district of J&K. The terrorists fired upon Mohsin Wani near his residence in Reshipora area of Tral in the south Kashmir. Wani succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital.

On January 28, a terrorist had reportedly shot at a civilian in J&K's Pulwama region. The person was identified as one Tariq Ahmad Wani from Reshipora. Last year in October, unidentified terrorists shot a man in Srinagar's Hyderpora area. The victim, identified as Muhammad Amin Dar, sustained grievous gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.