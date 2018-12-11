Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1150
BJP1050
BSP40
OTH60
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG1004
BJP654
IND120
OTH131
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG651
BJP170
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS2067
TDP, CONG+518
AIMIM15
OTH03
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF026
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
    J&K: Terrorists shoot dead 3 policemen in Shopian

    By Pti
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 11: Three policemen, guarding a minority pocket in Shopian district in south Kashmir, were shot dead allegedly by terrorists on Tuesday, officials said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The incident took place at Zainpora when the terrorists entered into a guard room where four police personnel were present, they said.

    The deceased persons were identified as Abdul Majid, Manzoor Ahmed and Mohammed Amin. The fourth policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, the officials said.

    [J&K: LeT, Hizbul commanders among 6 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter]

    The terrorists also walked away with weapons of the policemen, they said, adding that all people from the minority community were safe.

    PTI

    jammu and kashmir shopian terrorists

