    J&K: Terrorists shoot at a civilian in Pulwama's Tral

    Srinagar, Feb 13: The terrorists on Wednesday shot at a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area, said reports. The individual has been identified as one Lateef Ahmad.

    The incident took place at Amlar area of Tral this evening. Ahmad is injured and currently being attended to by doctors at a nearby hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

    The motive behind the attack on Ahmad is yet to be ascertained and a probe has been launched into the matter.

    On January 28, a terrorist had reportedly shot at a civilian in Pulwama. The person was identified as one Tariq Ahmad Wani. He was a resident of Reshipora.

    [Puwama encounter: Militant who aided Jatt's escape killed; Two jawans martyred]

    On Tuesday (February 12), a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who had helped Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) 'commander' Naveed Jatt to escape from a Srinagar jail last year was killed in an encounter in Pulwama.

    Last year in October, unidentified terrorists shot a man in Srinagar's Hyderpora area. The victim, identified as Muhammad Amin Dar, sustained grievous gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 21:48 [IST]
