J&K: Terrorists shoot at civilian in Shopian, injured a close aide of NC leader

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, May 13: Terrorists reportedly shot at a political worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian area on Monday. The incident took place at Chitragam Kalan in Shopian and the victim has been identified as one Sajad Ahmad Ganaie.

Sajad Ahmad is said to be close associate of National Conference leader and MLC Showkat Hussian Ganaie, said reports.

On may 4, Gul Muhammad Mir, a BJP worker, was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Mir, who was BJP's vice district president of Anantnag district, was hit by bullets on chest and abdomen.

On march 27, terrorists shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. The incident took place at Kachdoora village in south Kashmir's Shopian

On March 19, a 25-year-old man was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district of J&K. The terrorists fired upon Mohsin Wani near his residence in Reshipora area of Tral in the south Kashmir. Wani succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital.

On January 28, a terrorist had reportedly shot at a civilian in J&K's Pulwama region. The person was identified as one Tariq Ahmad Wani from Reshipora.