  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Terrorists shoot at civilian in Shopian, injured a close aide of NC leader

    By
    |

    Srinagar, May 13: Terrorists reportedly shot at a political worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian area on Monday. The incident took place at Chitragam Kalan in Shopian and the victim has been identified as one Sajad Ahmad Ganaie.

    Sajad Ahmad is said to be close associate of National Conference leader and MLC Showkat Hussian Ganaie, said reports.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    On may 4, Gul Muhammad Mir, a BJP worker, was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Mir, who was BJP's vice district president of Anantnag district, was hit by bullets on chest and abdomen.

    [Accused of being informer, girl shot dead at point blank range in Kashmir]

    On march 27, terrorists shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. The incident took place at Kachdoora village in south Kashmir's Shopian

    On March 19, a 25-year-old man was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district of J&K. The terrorists fired upon Mohsin Wani near his residence in Reshipora area of Tral in the south Kashmir. Wani succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital.

    On January 28, a terrorist had reportedly shot at a civilian in J&K's Pulwama region. The person was identified as one Tariq Ahmad Wani from Reshipora.

    lok-sabha-home

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir shopian terrorists

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 23:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue