Terrorists opened fire at a joint check point of CRPF and police near Pulwama's Gangoo in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by ANI on Thursday.

Confirming the incident SSP Pulwama Mohammad Aslam Choudary told GNS that from some distance, the militants fired upon the party near Gangoo.

However, no one was reported injured in the incident so far.

