    J&K: Terrorists kill three BJP workers including youth general secretary in Kulgam district

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Oct 29: Terrorists fired upon three BJP workers in YK Pora, Kulgam, today. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead.

    J&K: Terrorists kill three BJP workers including youth general secretary in Kulgam district

    Jammu and Kashmir police said that around 8.20 pm the police received information about a terror crime incident at a village in YK Pora where terrorists fired upon three BJP workers.

    The BJP workers have been identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam.

    A case has already been registered under relevant sections of the law, said a police official.

    Meanwhile, BJP spokesman in Srinagar condemned the killings and termed it barbaric.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 22:16 [IST]
