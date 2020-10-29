Senior Kashmiri leaders likely to attend 'Gupkar alliance'; To meet at Mehbooba Mufti's residence

J&K: Terrorists kill three BJP workers in Kulgam; Resistance Front claims responsibility

Srinagar, Oct 29: Terrorists fired upon three BJP workers in YK Pora, Kulgam, today. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that around 8.20 pm the police received information about a terror crime incident at a village in YK Pora where terrorists fired upon three BJP workers.

The BJP workers have been identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam.

A case has already been registered under relevant sections of the law, said a police official.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesman in Srinagar condemned the killings and termed it barbaric.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

In a message in English and Hindi on its social media account, the TRF said "crematoriums will get overbooked". Militants have since June stepped up attacks on BJP workers and leaders in the union territory, killing eight of them so far. In a similar attack in Bandipora in July, a BJP leader, his father and brother were killed by the ultras.